Soccer tots

Monday, 09 March 2020
A NEW football group for toddlers is being held at the Charvil Pavilion on Thursdays from 11am to noon.
The sessions are delivered by coaches from Get Sports Inspired and there is a free trial for newcomers.
For more information, call 07716 618568 or email gareth@
getsportsinspired.org.uk
09 March 2020
