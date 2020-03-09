New Wildcats

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A FOOTBALL club in Gallowstree Common has started a girls’ team.
Rotherfield United, which is based at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Horsepond Road, has created the Wildcats for five- to 11-year-olds.
Sessions will take place every Sunday from 10.30am to 11.30am, from March 15.
The first three sessions are free but participants will be charged £3 thereafter.
To book a place, email info@rotherfieldfc.com
