New Wildcats

A FOOTBALL club in Gallowstree Common has started a girls’ team.

Rotherfield United, which is based at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Horsepond Road, has created the Wildcats for five- to 11-year-olds.

Sessions will take place every Sunday from 10.30am to 11.30am, from March 15.

The first three sessions are free but participants will be charged £3 thereafter.

To book a place, email info@rotherfieldfc.com