Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New Wildcats

A FOOTBALL club in Gallowstree Common has started a girls’ team.

Rotherfield United, which is based at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Horsepond Road, has created the Wildcats for five- to 11-year-olds.

Sessions will take place every Sunday from 10.30am to 11.30am, from March 15.

The first three sessions are free but participants will be charged £3 thereafter.

To book a place, email info@rotherfieldfc.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33