Villagers take honours

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
SONNING COMMON ran out winners of this year’s year 3 and 4 primary schools tournament at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge.
Peppard A were runners-up with Kidmore A third and Kidmore B and Peppard B joint fourth in a competition that saw Year 10 sports leaders from the host school referee the matches.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say