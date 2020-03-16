Painter makes amends to send Kites into semi-final

LIAM PAINTER missed a penalty but scored another as Henley Town eased past Marlow United Reserves to reach the semi-final of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup on Saturday.

Painter almost gave the Red Kites a dream start in the opening few minutes but he fired over the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

Henley continued to look threatening in an otherwise even start but they couldn’t break the deadlock.

Nick Holzer came closest when his thumping header rattled the crossbar when he met a cross by Rowan Stacey midway through the half.

Then, with a few minutes to go before the break, Stacey outpaced his marker on the left and was brought down in the box as the defender slid in to try and recover his ground.

Painter stepped up to take it and although he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, his shot was fired past the left post.

The second half began with Henley kicking down the slope but Marlow seemed to have regrouped and came out of the blocks quickly putting the Red Kites under pressure.

But Henley were quick on the break and mid-way through the half, Painter won the ball in midfield and lofted the ball over the defence, which was latched on to by Holzer who coolly slotted it passed the goalkeeper.

As their legs began to tire, Henley made three substitutions and brought on Harry and Charlie Douglas and Jacob Kasaska. Kasaska made an almost instant impact when, from the right-hand side, he played a delightful through ball to split the Marlow defence.

Charlie Douglas latched on to it like a flash but again a defender, who was struggling to contain him for pace, brought him down in the area.

Painter stepped up again and aimed again at the same corner but this time the ball nestled in the net.

While Marlow began to chase the game, Kasaska had a chance to put the game to bed but his late effort whistled past the post.

GORING crashed out of the Intermediate Cup at Robertswood due to a combination of unforced errors and poor defending at set pieces.

The visitors dominated this semi-final clash in which they had most of the possession with some neat passing play but were unable to regularly test the hosts’ goalkeeper.

Then after 30 minutes Robertswood forced a corner from which the second ball was unchallenged allowing a player to strike an unstoppable close-range effort past Tom Canning.

Five minutes later the hosts doubled their lead, following a foul by Matt Ploszynski. The resultant free kick was flicked on and prodded home.

But Goring kept probing and eventually registered a deserved goal after Dan Wallace’s effort was deflected by the goalkeeper into the path of Harry Voice who scored the rebound from 20 yards.

After the break, Goring had all the play in the Robertswood half. Then, after 55 minutes, Voice chested down Josh Monk’s right-wing cross allowing captain Matt Hayden to hit home a half volley from 22 yards.

Goring continued to press Robertswood and they thought they had taken the lead when Monk skipped past the home goalkeeper only to see his effort from a tight angle hit the inside of the post and rebound to safety.

Then, against the run of play, George O’Brien played the ball into the path of a Robertswood player who had a free run on goal before laying the ball off for an easy finish.

This appeared to demoralise the visitors and a powerful header from another set piece gave Robertswood a two-goal cushion with 10 minutes remaining.

Goring continued to press and threw everyone forward. Then in the final minute, with all the visiting players in their opponents’ half, a long ball fell into the path of Robertswood’s substitute striker who ran through unchallenged before finishing clinically to give the hosts a highly flattering victory.

• Henley Town will face Robertswood in the semi-final of the competition on March 25.