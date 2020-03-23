Monday, 23 March 2020

Top-of-the-table United win league’s monthly accolade

GORING UNITED RESERVES were presented with the team of the month award for January at the BTC Junior Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening of last week.

The award was for the Thames Valley Premier League Division 4 table topping side winning matches through January coupled with a good disciplinary record.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Goring United Reserves are without a fixture while in Division 3 the club’s first team entertain Hambleden.

