Reading ready for Championship return

READING will host Stoke City tomorrow (Saturday) as the Championship season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sport to a halt in March.

The Royals sit in 14th place, eight points outside the play-off places, whereas the Potters are in 17th, six points off their opponents, with nine games still to play.

The match at the Madejski Stadium, which kicks-off at 3pm, will be played behind closed doors, meaning there will be no supporters in the ground. The Football League has introduced restrictions on crowds in a bid to halt the spread of covid-19 while players are also being tested for the virus regularly. Clubs will also be able to use up to five substitutes rather than the usual three per game to help avoid injuries.

Both Reading and Stoke will be looking to better the goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture back in December.

On Sunday, the Royals stepped up their preparations for the season resumption with a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth.

It was the second friendly for Mark Bowen’s side in five days after they lost 1-0 at Chelsea last Wednesday.