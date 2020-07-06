Bowen pledges to freshen up side

READING manager Mark Bowen is promising changes after he side suffered their second Championship defeat in a row on Tuesday night.

The Royals put in a woeful display in their 3-0 loss at home to Brentford, which came three days after a 2-1 away defeat at Derby.

Their only real chance fell to Michael Olise just before half-time, with his goalbound volley deflected over by Bees defender Pontus Jansson.

Bowen said: “In every department, I thought Brentford were much stronger than us. They looked brighter than us, they had more intelligence on the ball and made more right decisions than us.

“At Derby we were the better side but lost. Clearly we were lacking a bit of confidence and that showed throughout the game.

“We'll look at personnel and how to freshen things up. It’s about getting back on the training ground and doing the things we are good at and being more focused.

“In three games we've got one point and that's the bottom line.”

Reading return to league action tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Luton Town, kick off at 3pm.

Relegation-threatened Luton held league leaders Leeds to a 1-1 draw in their last outing