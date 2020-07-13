‘We’re lucky to have him’

HENLEY Town chairman Michael Keane is hopeful of a long and successful period with Tom Guy as first-team manager.

He said: “Tom has a great track record with what he has done coaching at Eastleigh.

“He is exactly what we wanted because we have got a lot of young players and he brings with him a lot of fresh ideas, which is great for the club.”

Mr Keane, who lives in The Close, Henley, and played for the club in the early Eighties, says forging a link with The Henley College has potential to be a huge benefit to the club as it would ensure a stream of local talent comes to the Triangle ground, off Mill Lane.

He said: “Both Tom and his assistant Jack Woodley run the elite football development scheme at The Henley College and forging a link with the college is all part of Tom’s vision of attracting and bringing young players through.

“For me that is really exciting and I do believe that we are lucky to have him and that this could be the start of something great.”