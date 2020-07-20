Bowen left frustrated by ‘sloppy’ peformance

READING manager Mark Bowen was left frustrated after seeing his side lose to Championship strugglers Middlesbrough.

The Royals slumped to their first defeat in four games after the visitors fought back from being 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night.

Liam Moore opened the scoring on his return to the side but the visitors hit back with strikes from Ashley Fletcher and Patrick Roberts.

Bowen said his players were too casual on the pitch. He said: “We let them back in with a sloppy goal as we didn’t defend a cross well enough.

“In the second half, in forward areas, we had possession in there, but we were lacking real quality to go and get into clear-cut chances. Maybe tonight it was one of those end of season games which, believe me, absolutely drives me mad.”

He added: “I see it on the training ground every day with these players, they can move the ball quickly and create, but today I thought some individuals were a little bit casual in the way they were with the ball.”

After Moore got his first goal of the season, hitting home Tyler Blackett’s flick-on from a yard out, the Royals almost doubled the lead soon after.

John Swift hit the post from 25 yards out and Yakou Meite headed over the rebound, while Michael Olise failed to convert a one-on-one chance.

Fletcher glanced in his 12th league goal for Boro from a Roberts cross to equalise just before half –time.

In the second half Olise and Meite had Reading’s best efforts but fired efforts wide of the post from outside the box.

Then, with 15 minutes remaining, Roberts struck home a cross from Marvin Roberts to seal a third win in six games for his manager Nigel Warnock.

On Saturday, the Royals held on for a 1-0 win away at Charlton Athletic.

George Puscas put them ahead from the penalty spot in the third minute after a foul by Deji Oshilaja.

Chuks Aneke had an equaliser ruled out for offside after 30 minutes, despite replays appearing to show it should have stood.

The Addicks created more chances than Reading but they failed to test Royals’ goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

Reading return to league action tomorrow (Saturday) against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, kick-off 6pm.