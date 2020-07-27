Bowen is unhappy with side’s consistency

READING manager Mark Bowen lamented his side’s inconsistency after finishing on the wrong end of a seven-goal contest.

The Royals eventually succumbed to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday after Sam Gallagher headed in the winning goal in the 87th minute to secure a 4-3 win.

But Reading did well to come back from an early two-goal deficit and after going 3-1 down, they brought it back to 3-3 only to be undone in the dying minutes.

Bowen was unhappy that his side lost their penultimate Championship game after they worked so hard to be back in it.

He said: “It really was a game of massive peaks and troughs. There were periods where we looked ragged and we looked as if we weren’t engaging and the commitment to get up for challenges wasn’t there.

“Then, all of a sudden, we flicked a switch and we had periods where you think we’re back on, controlling our own destiny and we’re on top in the game.

“That was the case overall for both teams really. But when you get back to 3-3 with guts and resolution, you think there’s only one team to go on and win it, but again we failed to make a key decision at a key time which has ended up costing us the game.

“I bang on all day long that we’re seeking consistency and we need to learn to see games out.”

A thrilling opening quarter saw Rovers race into two goal lead through Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong.

Then Reading’s John Swift pulled a goal back on 15 minutes with a well-struck direct free-kick from 30 years, over the wall and into the bottom left corner.

Joe Rothwell restored the two-goal cushion for the hosts early in the second half before Sam Baldock came off the bench from Reading to head a goal back.

He also provided the cross for Yakou Meite to nod in an equaliser and it was the Royals who looked most likely to win it.

But substitutes Harry Chapman and Gallagher combined to ensure Rovers secured their third win in 12 games while Reading slipped to a second defeat in five days.

The Royals hosted Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday in their final match of the season.

Meanwhile, Reading winger Mo Barrow, 27, has moved to reigning South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for an undisclosed fee.