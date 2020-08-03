Monday, 03 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Players plea

FEMALE footballers are being sought by AFC Henley for the 2020/21 season.

The ladies’ team will make its debut in the Thames Valley Counties Women’s Football League, playing matches on Sunday afternoons.

Training will be be held on Thursdays from 8pm to 9pm during term time and trials will take place at the end of August.

To take part, call coach Sam Bell on 07554 008067 or email samuel.bell@
afchenley.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33