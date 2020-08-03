Players plea

FEMALE footballers are being sought by AFC Henley for the 2020/21 season.

The ladies’ team will make its debut in the Thames Valley Counties Women’s Football League, playing matches on Sunday afternoons.

Training will be be held on Thursdays from 8pm to 9pm during term time and trials will take place at the end of August.

To take part, call coach Sam Bell on 07554 008067 or email samuel.bell@

afchenley.com