Monday, 17 August 2020

Hambleden start well

HAMBLEDEN FC’s two sides began their pre-season with a win and a draw.

The Thames Valley Premier League side, managed by Paul Trimmings, recorded a 2-0 away win at Rotherfield United.

Gabby Rodrigues got the first goal of the new season for the Stags while Louis Drake got the second.

Club Chairman Adam Markwell, who was in attendance, picked out new signing Henry Arthur as his man-of-the-match.

Hambleden’s East Berks league team earned a 1-1 draw away at Hellenic League champions Prestwood.

It could have been a great start for the Stags as Nick Ellis was hauled down by the Prestwood keeper. Jonny Openshaw stepped up but the goalkeeper saved.

But Openshaw made up for it in the second half when he lobbed the keeper from the edge of the box with a neat lifted volley.

Prestwood grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute with a towering header from 10 yards.

Hambleden’s newly-appointed director of football, Mark Butler gave the man-of-the-match award to debutant James Spring.

This match also signalled the return of player manager, Mark Butler Jnr to the Hambleden ranks.

