Top brothers

TWO former AFC Whitchurch players who grew up in the village have won awards.

Euan Aitchison, 22, and his brother Lawrie, 20, who now play for Wallingford Town AFC, were named the club’s player and clubman of the year respectively at an end-of-season celebration.

Their father Alistair, of High Street, set up AFC Whitchurch in 2000 and won the Oxfordshire Football Association’s Respect award for services to the sport in 2018.