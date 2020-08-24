Visitors triumph

TWO own goals helped Hambleden to a 3-1 friendly win away at Stoke Poges on Saturday.

Hambleden started in blistering form, taking the lead after 28 seconds when Nick Ellis raced down the wing to cross for Jonny Openshaw who headed home.

The Stags should have had the game sewn up within the first 20 minutes but their players missing several good chances.

Then, against the run of play, Poges got back into the game when they scored direct from a free-kick to make it all square at half-time.

In the second half goalkeeper Dan James kept Hambleden in the game when he parried a shot from outside the box round the post when the ball appeared to be heading into the top corner.

But with 20 minutes remaining, Hambleden got on top again as their superior fitness began to tell and drew two own goals.

The first was when a back pass across the goal ricocheted off a defender and into the net before a corner by Liam Painter was turned into the goal.