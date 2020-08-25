Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Reading FC appoint new chief

READING Football Club have appointed a new chief executive ahead of the new season which gets underway next month.

As part of an ongoing strategic review, the club announced yesterday (Monday) that Nigel Howe has left his position as chief executive with immediate effect.

Dayong Pang, who has worked closely with club owner Dai Yongge for a number of years, will now take over the role of chief executive.

Howe will return to his previous position as vice chairman and resume responsibility for the property side of the business incorporating into his role the completion of the development of our new state-of-the-art training facility, Bearwood Park, and the future plans for the site at Hogwood Park. He will also continue in his role as a member of the EFL board.

