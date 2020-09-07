Hambleden suffer mixed fortunes in pre-season games

A JACK NAERGER goal was enough to give Hambleden victory against Goring Vets in the first of three pre-season friendly fixtures.

Hambleden’s preparations for the new season continued with their first match at Milton against Goring Vets. A young Hambleden side started quick from kick off against their experienced opponents forcing the Goring keeper into three saves in the opening five minutes.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time when a long drive from Liam Painter found the bottom corner. Hambleden wrapped the match up on the hour mark when centre back Naerger bundled in a rebound following a close range save by the Goring goalkeeper.

In their next friendly a joint Hambleden Thames Valley and East Berks League side drew 1-1 away at Thames Valley Premier League side Wraysbury.

The match was an even affair with Hambelden matching the higher level opponents for large parts of the game. Wraysbury took the lead from a header following a corner on 39 minutes but three minutes later Hambleden equalised from the penalty spot. The visitors were awarded the spot kick when Dan Chalfont was brought down and he cooly stepped up to fire home just before half-time.

Another joint Hambleden side suffered their first defeat of the pre-season as they went down 3-2 at Spartan South side Hillingdon Borough.

Hambleden took the lead with Gabriel Rodrigues scoring with a lob from 35 yards after 10 minutes. Hillingdon equalised 10 minutes later. Hambelden retook the lead from a own goal which was headed in from a Pinto corner. Hillingdon replied just before half time with a top corner finish.

The second half was pretty much one way traffic with Hillingdon pressing with the wind. Hambleden were finally undone in the 82nd with a shot from 18 yards.

Hambleden pressed to try and equalise and had a handball penalty shout turned down, a corner cleared off the line and hit the post in the last minute.