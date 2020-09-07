A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
A FAMILY fun day at Henley Town Football Club raised £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
About 50 people gathered at the groud, off Mill Lane, on Saturday and played games such as cricket and rounders.
There was also a barbecue, raffle and bucket collection.
