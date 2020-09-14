Hornets victorious in league cup after clubs agree to reinstate final fixture

ROTHERFIELD UNITED HORNETS U11S lifted the Berkshire Youth Development League Cup after a 2-1 win over PANGBOURNE AND YOUTH U11S on Saturday.

The final had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but as lockdown restrictions were eased over the summer, the coaches at both clubs wanted to reinstate it.

They felt it only right to try to arrange a match and give the sides the final they deserved after the exciting and nerve-wracking qualifying rounds.

Pangbourne agreed to host it and the parents from both clubs chipped in for trophies, medals and fees for the match officials to make it a real occasion for the boys.

The game itself was hotly contested, with both teams showing great desire and commitment to win.

There was end-to-end action, spectacular saves from both goalkeepers and some pin-point passing.

Rotherfield came in at half-time 2-0 up courtesy of Ernie Newbold and Will Hanman-Killick but the side knew there was plenty of football still to play.

Pangbourne pulled a goal back in the second half and pressed hard to find the equaliser but in the end the Rotherfield defence stood firm and they were able to hold on to win.

The Hambleden squad is as follows: Bailey Perry, Oskar Green, Ethan Potter, Henry Kietz, Josh Godwin, Ernie Newbold, Ethan Catt, Will Hanman-Killick, Stan Lawrence, Ollie Schmidt, Kieran Holloway, Joe Noctor and Joseph Prince.