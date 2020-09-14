‘We will keep fighting’, says new Royals boss

THE new manager of Reading FC says his players are going to “fight to the end”.

Veljko Paunovic takes charge of the Royals for the first time tomorrow away at Derby in the opening fixture of the Championship season, kick-off is at 3pm.

He said: “I want our fans to know we are always going to fight until the end. We will always give our best.

“And I want our fans to know we need them, we need their love and their support. We are aware of our role on the field, it’s a two-way relationship, and that starts now. From the first game, we want to build that relationship with our fans.”

Fans are not yet allowed back in football stadiums due to restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus and Paunovic can’t wait for things to change.

He said: “As soon as we can have our fans back in the stadium, that is going to be a big boost for our team.

“We will have to wait for a little bit longer until fans are back in the stadium. So right now we are working hard and establishing the culture and the ethic we need to have here amongst us.

“But we have to connect with our fans, our people. Our facilities at Bearwood, the stadium, the town, our community, they are all going to be key. The alignment of all these elements is crucial for the club and as soon as our fans are back we want to start connecting with them.”