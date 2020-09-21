Pre-season mixed fortunes for Stags

HAMBLEDEN’S East Berks team went down to a 4-1 home defeat against South Berks United last Saturday, a side that play in a higher division.

Three first half goals from the visitors put them in the driving seat.

In the second half and a formation change saw Hambelden get back into the match where stand-in goalkeeper and player manager Mark Butler rolled back the years with a string of one-on-one and close range saves.

Andrew Roberts pulled a goal back for the hosts when he cut inside and put a finish in the far top corner. With time running out and a flurry of substitutions, South Berks wrapped up the scoring with their fourth goal in stoppage time.

Meanwhile Hambleden’s Thames Valley League side ran out comfortable 10-1 winners at home against AFC Corinthians, having led 5-1 at half-time.