Hambleden hit back in style

THAMES Valley League side HAMBLEDEN fought back from 4-2 down to defeat visitors AFC CRESSEX 8-4 in their latest pre-season friendly match at the Dene last Saturday.

The visitors took the lead before Liam Painter levelled the scores. Cressex went on to score two further goals before Nick Holzer pulled a goal back for the hosts. Just before half-time Cressex converted from the penalty spot to restore their two-goal advantage.

Early in the second half Jonny Openshaw latched onto a through ball to reduce the arrears before Holzer netted his second of the match to make it 4-4.

Gabby Pinto put the home side ahead before the visitors were reduced to 10 men after a player was sent off following a rash challenge.

The home side made their numerical advantage count with further goals through Nathan Horder and Lewis Drake before Pinto scored his second of the match to wrap up the scoring.

Meanwhile, on the same day, HAMBLEDEN’S East Berks League side went down to a 4-3 defeat at home against IVER HEATH. The home side’s goals were scored by Andy Roberts and two for Openshaw.