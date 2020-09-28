McDonnell is United’s hat-trick hero

A DEPLETED ROTEHRFIELD UNITED BEES U15s side ran out 3-1 winners in their East Berks Division 2 clash against WHITEGROVE U15s last Saturday. Going into the match the Bees had five players missing but secured all three points thanks to a hat-trick from Ollie McDonnell.

Due to covid restrictions, last season’s end of season awards were given out after the match. The most imrpoved player award went to Bailey Le-Biegge while Bailey Stowell picked up the players’player of the year award. Charlie Partlow was named manager’s player of the year.