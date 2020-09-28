Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

McDonnell is United’s hat-trick hero

McDonnell is United’s hat-trick hero

A DEPLETED ROTEHRFIELD UNITED BEES U15s side ran out 3-1 winners in their East Berks Division 2 clash against WHITEGROVE U15s last Saturday. Going into the match the Bees had five players missing but secured all three points thanks to a hat-trick from Ollie McDonnell.

Due to covid restrictions, last season’s end of season awards were given out after the match. The most imrpoved player award went to Bailey Le-Biegge while Bailey Stowell picked up the players’player of the year award. Charlie Partlow was named manager’s player of the year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33