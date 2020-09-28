Marden’s brace helps side get off to a winning start

GORING UNITED LADIES got their second Thames Valley Counties Women’s Development League campaign off to a winning start last Sunday against newcomers AFC Henley Ladies at the Sheepcot Recreation Ground.

Goring, looking to build on mid-table finish last season, made a fast start and went close early on after a snapshot from Harriet Waller was palmed away for a corner.

Henley struggled to contain the fast movement of both Josie Marden and Waller, but remained resolute in defence.

Henley’s resistance was broken after 15 minutes when Marden sprung the offside trap and ran onto a through ball behind Henley’s defence before side footing into the bottom corner.

Goring came close again before the end of the first half, when Louise Axon went through on goal after playing a one-two with Waller, only to hit the post.

Despite Goring dominating for large periods, they had to remain on their toes, and the defence remained focussed, with Alice Hutt shoring things up in front of the defence, and Iona Bielby making several good challenges to deny Henley counter attacks.

Henley made a stronger start to the second half and pinned Goring back into their own half for the opening 15 minutes, putting pressure on from set pieces and showing good link up play.

However, it was Goring who went further ahead after 65 minutes, when captain Waller received a ball just outside the box from the right, quickly shifted it onto her left foot and finished well into the bottom corner.

Henley rallied and went close to scoring minutes later. After forcing another corner, the ball was guided towards goal by a Henley player after finding its way to the far post, only for Waller to hook it clear from underneath the crossbar. The game was made certain after 80 minutes when Marden scored a stunning solo goal.

There seemed to be no danger when she picked the ball up 40 yards from goal, yet she beat a couple of Henley midfielders, weaved her way past several defenders, drove into the box, saw off a last ditch tackle, before firing home into the corner.