Stags triumph

Monday, 05 October 2020
HAMBLEDEN’S Thames Valley Premier League side won their final pre-season match before the new campaign gets underway as they defeated visitors MORTIMER RESERVES 4-1 last Saturday.
A mix up in the home defence allowed the visitors to take an early lead.
The home side were soon on level terms when midfielder Liam Painter beat a player before firing home.
Painter then put the hosts ahead when he fired home a free-kick from 25 yards out.
Just before half-time a Gabriel Pinto through ball found Nick Holzer at the far post who tapped home to make it
3-1.
Following a largely even second half Hambleden completed the scoring when Lewis Drake outpaced the Mortimer defence before slotting home.
