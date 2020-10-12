Woodcote find going tough on league debut

WOODCOTE’S first ever match in the Uhlsport Hellenic League resulted in a heavy 7-1 defeat at HUNGERFORD TOWN SWIFTS’ Bulpit Lane last Saturday.

Despite the heavy rain, the pitch was passed fit in a late inspection and Woodcote found themselves totally outclassed by the youthful home team in the Division 2 South encounter.

Four goals were conceded inside the first 30 minutes and things only got a little better when Ryan Smith’s powerful shot made the score 5-1.

Hungerford scored twice more in the second half to complete the rout.

In Division 2 East WATLINGTON TOWN went down to a 6-4 home defeat against WESTFIELD RESERVES.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead before Town made a comeback with goals from Kevin Hudson and Jack Braim to make it 2-2 at the break.

In the second half the visitors took the lead once more before the hosts drew level through Brandon Burton.

Westfield went 4-3 up before Watlington levelled once more through Christopher Swales. However, the visitors went on to score two further goals without reply to secure the points.