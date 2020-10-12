Dillon’s spot kick not enough for Woodcote

WOODCOTE’S season began with a disappointing defeat in the Bluefin Challenge Cup at Thame last Saturday.

The home side mastered the blustery conditions much better than the visitors and although Woodcote created a number of good chances in both halves their finishing was well below par.

After three good chances had been spurned in the first half, Thame took the lead on 40 minutes with a glancing header from a free-kick.

In the first minute of the second-half the home side increased their lead when the defence failed to deal with a through ball and a forward was left in the clear to finish emphatically.

On 65 minutes a direct free kick was converted from 20 yards to make it 3-0.

Woodcote’s consolation goal came from the penalty spot on 80 minutes with Jake Dillon on target. Even then chances were created which could have taken the tie to extra-time, but again these chances were spurned.