Walmsley wraps up five-star display

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U16s won their second game in a row last Saturday with an impressive display against WEST BYFLEET SCORPIONS U16s.

Jack Carter got the Hotspurs off to a good start with a goal after 10 minutes before the Scorpions equalised.

Finn Flood restored the lead in the 24th minute but then came the turning point in the game as the Scorpions won a penalty only to be denied by a fine save by Hotspurs keeper Huseyin Tarhan.

Starting the second half 2-1 up, the Hotspurs soon took the game out of the Scorpions reach with Flood scoring another three goals in a 16-minute spell, which included an overhead bicycle kick.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U14s maintained their top of the table position after winning 8-1 at AFC CHARVIL U14s.

Four goals before half-time from man-of-the-match Lucas Shaffner saw him take his season tally to 16 goals in four matches.

Captain goalkeeper Ben Palmer was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet after making several good saves throughout the match, only to see a cross from a corner take a deflection off his punch onto the ground and into the net.

Additional goals in the second half from Will O’Hagan, Lucas Hendley, Tyler O’Brien and George Khairallah saw the Hotspurs run out easy winners by the final whistle.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U13s recorded their fourth straight win as they defeated visitors ASCOT UNITED CHARGERS U13s 5-0 in a top of the table clash.

Hotspurs, captained by Harry Thorp, got off to the perfect start as straight from kickoff, three slick passes in midfield and a good ball that split the Chargers, fell at the feet of attacking midfielder Bailey Greathead, who charged forward and drove the ball into the net.

The goal set the tone for the next 20 minutes with Ollie Moon tackling well, Henry George marauding on the left wing and Kit Marsh threading passes to the attackers.

Hotspurs were dominating possession but spurring numerous chances to increase their lead.

Eventually the Hotspurs added a second goal through Lucas Edwards following good play. In the second half the Chargers came out fighting and started to dominate possession.

The Chargers then had a quick attack that led to a good save by Hotspurs’ keeper Leo Golledge.

Hotspurs got back on top with midfield duo Sam De Sousa and Harry Boumphrey pressing the Chargers and forcing them backwards.

Two quick goals through Josh Bentley and Harry Thorp saw the hosts firmly in control.

Hotspurs finished with a breakaway goal with good wing play by Thorp, a low cross into the box and a poacher’s finish from James Walmsley.

Hotspurs impressive defence of Nathan Hendry, Finn Walsh, Archie Upsher and Oscar Farr, helped by libero, Dominc Pusey-Arsyad, helped ensure the hosts kept a clean sheet.