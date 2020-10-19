Bateman shines as hosts net six in opening day rout

ROTHERFIELD UNITED began their Division 1 campaign with an emphatic 6-1 victory at COOKHAM DEAN RESERVES last Saturday.

The visitors opened the scoring fortuitously when Kane Bateman’s inswinging corner deceived both defender and goalkeeper to bounce in at the near post.

Ryan Szram pounced on a loose ball to quickly double the lead, and it was 3-0 inside the opening 30 minutes when Aaron Attfield capped a fine team move. Attfield met Guy Bickerton’s left wing cross with a volley that crashed in off the bar.

Shortly before half-time, man-of-the-match Szram finished off another incisive passing move to make it 4-0.

There was no let up for Cookham as a dominant Rotherfield extended their lead 10 minutes into the second half. James Griffiths marked his debut by smashing in the fifth goal.

Kane Bateman grabbed his third assist of the afternoon, when a sweeping crossfield pass found brother Jake, who applied a cool finish.

An impressive opening day performance was marred when Scott Brown was sin binned for dissent before Griffiths received his marching orders for retaliating in an off the ball incident.

Rotherfield held firm with nine men although the hosts did manage a consolation goal in the dying seconds.

WARGRAVE also got their season off to a winning start as they triumphed 4-3 at WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES. Sam Wild netted twice while Callum Hunter and Dan Patterson were also on target for the visitors.

GORING UNITED continued their winning start to the season with a hard earned Division 2 victory against MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES.

Playing up the slope and against the wind, Goring made a good start when after three minutes George Scoffham's driven right wing corner was headed home by Tom Heslop.

Half chances followed for both teams but Maidenhead gradually gained control of the game and for the last 20 minutes of the first half put the home defence under pressure. However, solid defending by Dave Woodley, Dan Houseman and Oli Rayner, ably marshalled by goalkeeper Andrew Symonds, helped the hosts retain a half time lead.

With the elements now in their favour Goring started the second half in the ascendancy and doubled their lead when Heslop converted following an astute pass from Michael Holloway.

Symonds made two good saves to thwart Maidenhead counter attacks but victory was sealed when Heslop completed his hat-trick by looping a cross shot into the top corner following a pass from Edward Ardill.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 2-0 at home to TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

The home side had the first chance of the game when Dan Sykes managed to through the middle but his shot was blocked by the Twyford defence.

Shortly after Henley were dealt a blow when the referee awarded Twyford a penalty for a pull back. The visitors converted from the spot to lead 1-0.

Henley continued to attack and almost found an equaliser when Jonathan de Freitas managed to wiggle though three Twyford defenders but a low cross across goal was cleared by the visitors.

Henley’s best chance of the game fell within in seconds of the restart when good link up play from Alberto Gingell and Nico Cheesman saw the latter get a shot away which was saved well by the Twyford goalkeeper but the visitors couldn’t clear and the ball fell to Arron Finch whose shot was blocked on the line. Twyford doubled their lead when they was awarded their second penalty of the afternoon for handball which was converted.

Henley continued to look for a goal as Dan York unleashed a shot from just inside the box whilse several other chances were well saved by the Twyford goalkeeper.

WOODCOTE RESERVES began their campaign with a heavy 8-1 defeat at DATCHET. Joe Davenport scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

HAMBLEDEN got their Division 3 campaign off to a winning start as they defeated last season’s high-flyers MAIDENHEAD TOWN A 5-2 at the Dene.

The visiting side caused problems for Hambleden early on before the hosts settled midway through the first half as they opened the scoring when Liam Painter volleyed home a Nick Holzer cross from 18 yards out.

Soon after a Rowan Stacey through ball found Holzer who outpaced the visiting defence before scoring from an acute angle.

The visitors hit back and forced Manuel Pinot to pull off a good save for the hosts. Soon after Painter found space in midfield to set up Gabriel Pinto to score just before half-time.

Early in the second half Hambleden made it 4-0 when a Painter free kick was headed home for by Holzer for his second of the game.

The visitors pulled a goal back when a long throw caught Hambleden’s defence hesitant before a Maidenhead player unleashed a shot from the edge of the area that found the back of the net.

Hambleden restored their four goal advantage when Gabriel Pinto netted his second of the game from the edge of the area.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 4-1 defeat at WOODLEY UNITED A with Daniel Wallace scoring for the visitors.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT came from 3-0 down to draw their opening Division 4 match of the season 3-3 at BERKS COUNTY ROVERS.

Freddie Kirby scored twice and Will Jaycock once for the visitors in a fine display that saw Alex Walmsley make some crucial tackles in defence while midfielder Mike Classen controlled the midfield.