Axon’s late strike sinks Wraysbury

GORING UNITED LADIES got back to winning ways as they defeated visitors WRAYSBURY VILLAGE LADIES 3-2 in Sunday’s Thames Valley Counties Development Division clash.

After an even start, Wraysbury launched a long throw into the Goring box where the ball flew over goalkeeper Hannah Weller’s head for an own goal from a defensive header.

Goring hit back with Honor Roberts hitting the side netting, Louise Axon firing wide while Grace Dollery wasn’t able to get enough power in a shot when put through.

Goring were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal when a tame shot managed to squirm in for 2-0.

Just before half time Hannah Waller burst through the middle, finishing well into the bottom corner to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

Much of the second half saw frustration for Goring as the visiting defence and goalkeeper repelled their attacks.

Goring made a few changes late in the game with Ali Hannigan, Sophie Turnbull and Beth Drummond all coming on and having an impact.

Hannigan chased a lost cause, tackling the fullback and squaring for Waller to finish low left-footed to make it 2-2 with six minutes remaining.

With the game looking like it was heading towards a draw Waller burst past two defenders and into the box. The cross was parried into the area by the goalkeeper, and the ball found its way towards the edge of the box, where Axon fired home to secure victory.