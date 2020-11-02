Trio net hat-tricks for visitors in 14-goal romp

THREE players scored hat-tricks as GORING UNITED thrashed hosts WYCOMBE SAINTS 14-2 in last Sunday’s Development Division clash.

Wycombe started brightly, forcing a flurry of early corners after good play down the right flank.

Despite this early pressure, Goring started to get hold of the ball in midfield, and they began building wave after wave of attack, leading to an onslaught on the Wycombe goal.

There were a dozen chances in the first 15 minutes with a combination of poor finishing and good defending keeping Goring at bay.

Eventually Goring opened the scoring from some patient play that led to the first goal, with Harriet Waller playing a short corner into Josie Marden. Marden returned the ball for the one-two, and Waller fired in via a deflection off the goalkeeper.

Marden added a second soon after, but Wycombe hit back with a goal, getting down the right again and crossing for a first time finish.

Goring went straight back on the attack, with Grace Dollery and Charlie Atkins causing problems with their neat passing and build up play, but it was a more direct route that got Goring their third of the afternoon when Sharon Murphy came up from left back to attack a corner and finish well for 3-1.

From then on Goring did not look back, and further finishes from Marden and Waller, plus a rocket into the top right corner from Louise Axon, led to a 6-1 scoreline at half time.

Goring added seven goals in the second half, and this led to a second half hat-trick of hat-tricks. Dollery added to her first half link up play with three second half goals and Waller and Marden completed their trebles with smart finishes.

Axon added her second and there were also first goals of the season for Hannigan, attacking a ball crossed to the back post from Charlie Atkins to finish confidently into the corner, and Hannah Weller, who attacked the opposite back post well from a first time Dollery cross.

Wycombe kept going and were rewarded by getting their second with a neat finish low past the goalkeeper.

AFC HENLEY LADIES went down to a 4-2 defeat at THATCHAM TOWN.

The visitors got off to a good start with an early break from Charlotte Currie setting up Georgia Hill with a long shot on target.

Long balls from defender Lou Colam led to further opportunities for Henley but to no avail.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes from a free kick which dipped in just below the cross bar. Thatcham continued to attack with good defensive work from Bex Daley, Maria Portero, Colam and Cassie Coleman keeping them at bay.

Henley had a series of corners before another break from Thatcham led to a good save from Meg James.

A change of play saw Colam playing in centre midfield and sending a searching ball to the keeper’s hands. Another shot from Hill was defended off the line which led to a quick piece of play from Thatcham and a handball from the Henley defence gave the hosts another free kick from which they scored to go 2-0 up.

The second half started with Henley defending and another late defensive tackle from Coleman in the penalty area led to a penalty for the home side which was saved by James.

Another Thatcham free kick was saved then cleared by Coleman only as far as another home player who scored from close range to make it 3-0.

Henley pulled a goal back with an assist from Colam who set up Currie to score.

Thatcham continued with the pressure eventually capitalising with a shot that beat James at the back post.

Henley continued to attack and pulled a goal back when left back Claire Rillett sent the ball across field to Hill whose long ball from almost the half way line dipped in over the goalkeeper to make it 4-2.