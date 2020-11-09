Donegan and Rossiter on target for leaders

EMMER GREEN maintained their 100 per cent start to the season as they ran out 2-0 winners at BURGHFIELD in the Senior Division.

The first half had few chances with both teams struggling to test the opposing goalkeeper. Emmer Green had a penalty shout waved away midway through the half as the teams were level at half time.

Emmer Green took control during the second half and began creating more chances. The deadlock was broken when Jordan Cox was brought down in the Burghfield area and Daniel Donegan converted from the spot.

The visitors continued to have chances and when the energetic Andy Rossiter gambled and got his head on the end of a kick from Emmer Green’s goalkeeper Jamie Froude the game was settled.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY TOWN’S home clash with RICHFIELD ROVERS was postponed.

In Division 1 EMMER GREEN RESERVES ran out 3-2 winners at home against CAVERSHAM UNITED.

The hosts took the lead through Luke Potter after good work down the right hand side from George Dallarda — Potter had an easy tap in from close range.

Emmer Green doubled their lead through Dallarda who hit a free kick under the wall to leave the goalkeeper no chance.

Caversham United clawed a goal back through a corner flicked into the roof of the net to restore hope for the visitors.

Emmer Green restored their two goal cushion with Dallarda adding his second goal of the game, spinning the defender and finishing well.

Caversham pulled another goal back to make it a nervy ending for the home side but Emmer Green held on to secure all three points.

In Division 3 league leaders GORING UNITED maintained their unbeaten run as they defeated SHINFIELD RANGERS 4-1.

From kick off Goring dominated the game and following a couple of early chances the breakthrough came from a Harry Voice finish — a freekick from George Scoffham wasn’t cleared by the visitors and Voice fired home.

The first half continued in the same way as the hosts hit the post through Voice and had further chances to double the lead but went into half time leading 1-0.

The second half continued in the same manner and after five minutes a Matt Hayden shot was spilled by the South Reading keeper and Ed Ardill was able to finish from an acute angle into the roof of the net.

The next 10 minutes saw the visitors have the better of the game as they pulled a goal back.

Goring responded almost instantly when a lofted pass into the box from Scoffham was spilled again by the keeper and Tom Brownlow was on hand to place the ball into the bottom corner.

South Reading had one more chance to get back into the game on 70 minutes from a corner but Andrew Symonds first saved with a dive down to his left then on the rebound stopped the ball with his feet and then into his hands.

The last 20 minutes was all Goring again who had a host of chances, Matthew Hayden found Ed Ardill in space with a clever pass in the 18-yard box who finished calmly under the keeper to make it 4-1.