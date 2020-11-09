Development side run riot against Corinthians

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
LAST Saturday’s wet weather took its toll on fixtures with 11 of the 23 scheduled league matches being postponed.
In Division 3 GORING UNITED RESEVES went down to a 2-0 defeat away at MAIDENHEAD TOWN A.
HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT moved up to second place in Division 4 thanks to an 8-1 home win against AFC CORINTHIANS.
Fred Kirby and William Jaycock both scored two goals each whilst Arran Finch, William Churchward, Harry Geyton and Christian Oswald also netted for the hosts.
09 November 2020
