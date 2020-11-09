Development side run riot against Corinthians

LAST Saturday’s wet weather took its toll on fixtures with 11 of the 23 scheduled league matches being postponed.

In Division 3 GORING UNITED RESEVES went down to a 2-0 defeat away at MAIDENHEAD TOWN A.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT moved up to second place in Division 4 thanks to an 8-1 home win against AFC CORINTHIANS.

Fred Kirby and William Jaycock both scored two goals each whilst Arran Finch, William Churchward, Harry Geyton and Christian Oswald also netted for the hosts.