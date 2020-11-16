Monday, 16 November 2020

Three defeats on spin

CHAMPIONSHIP leaders Reading slipped to a third straight defeat as Stoke City made the most of defensive errors at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals dominated possession but were 2-0 down at half-time, although Potters’ keeper Angus Gunn had saved two early headers from Alfa Semedo and Lewis Gibson missed a chance to equalise.

Tomas Esteves and Sam Baldock shot narrowly wide for the hosts in the second half before substitute Jacob Brown added a third for the visitors in stoppage time. Reading won seven of their first eight games to open a seven-point lead at the top but Veljko Paunovic’s men have seen their advantage cut to just one point after their defeat and victories for Watford and Norwich City on Saturday.

The Royals’ next match is away at Bournemouth on November 21 at 12.30pm.

