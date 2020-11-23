Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Royals back in action

READING FC are back in Championship action tomorrow (Saturday) following the international break.

The Royals travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth in the televised clash, kick-off 12.30pm.

Veljko Paunovic's side are looking to end a run of three successive league defeats which has seen their lead at the top of the table cut to a single point.

Just two points separate the two clubs but Reading are set to be boosted by the return of several players following injury.

They include striker Yakou Meite, who has missed the last three matches, having not played since the 4-2 win at Blackburn, skipper Liam Moore, who has not been seen since limping off during the 3-2 defeat against Coventry City, and midfielder Ovie Ejaria, who missed the last four games with a muscle injury.

Defender Tom Holmes and midfielder John Swift (both hamstring) and midfielder Felipe Araruna (knee) are still sidelined.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33