Royals back in action

READING FC are back in Championship action tomorrow (Saturday) following the international break.

The Royals travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth in the televised clash, kick-off 12.30pm.

Veljko Paunovic's side are looking to end a run of three successive league defeats which has seen their lead at the top of the table cut to a single point.

Just two points separate the two clubs but Reading are set to be boosted by the return of several players following injury.

They include striker Yakou Meite, who has missed the last three matches, having not played since the 4-2 win at Blackburn, skipper Liam Moore, who has not been seen since limping off during the 3-2 defeat against Coventry City, and midfielder Ovie Ejaria, who missed the last four games with a muscle injury.

Defender Tom Holmes and midfielder John Swift (both hamstring) and midfielder Felipe Araruna (knee) are still sidelined.