Reading stunned by second-half comeback

READING were knocked off the top of the Championship table by Bournemouth after a second-half comeback.

Dominic Solanke scored twice after an Arnaut Danjuma equaliser and a Lewis Cook strike, inflicting a fourth straight defeat on the visitors.

The Royals had looked set to return to winning ways after a Lucas Joao penalty and Sone Aluko had put them 2-0 up at the break. But Bournemouth levelled with two goals in the space of three minutes before Cook’s right-foot drive off the underside of the crossbar and Solanke’s second on the break made sure of the win.

Reading’s four-game losing streak has seen them ship at least three goals on each occasion for the first time since March 1998 — and after conceding only once in their opening seven games.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said: “We lacked intensity and maturity in those moments in the second half. We conceded two goals too easily and too soon and dropped our guard.”

The Royals were away at Millwall on Wednesday night and face Bristol City at the Madejski Stadium in the Championship, tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 12.30pm.