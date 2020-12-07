ROTHERFIELD United Football Club is to host a children’s holiday camp just before Christmas

This will be held at the Bishopswood sports ground in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 22 and 23 and costs £35 per day or £60 for both. Childcare vouchers are accepted.

Children from years one to eight can attend. To book, visit www.performancesportsgroup.co.uk or email

jeremy@performance-sports.

org.uk