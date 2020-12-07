Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 December 2020
ROTHERFIELD United Football Club is to host a children’s holiday camp just before Christmas
This will be held at the Bishopswood sports ground in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 22 and 23 and costs £35 per day or £60 for both. Childcare vouchers are accepted.
Children from years one to eight can attend. To book, visit www.performancesportsgroup.co.uk or email
jeremy@performance-sports.
org.uk
07 December 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say