Royals move back into play-off places

READING FC moved back into the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 victory over Luton Town at the Madejski Stadium on Boxing Day.

Defender Tom McIntyre, 22, scored his first goal for the club after nine minutes with a left-footed volley from a corner.

The home side doubled their lead after 41 minutes when on-loan midfielder Alfa Semedo calmly slotted the ball home.

Luton substitute Kazenga Lua Lua struck a late consolation goal from outside the box in the last throws of the game. Luton will have an opportunity for revenge on Saturday, January 9 when Reading travel to Kenilworth Road for their third round FA Cup tie.

Before that, the Royals face a trip to Huddersfield tomorrow (Saturday) following their visit to Swansea City for a televised league fixture on Wednesday.