Boss hails young Royals after cup defeat

READING manager Veljko Paunovic praised the club’s academy after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at Luton Town on Saturday.

He fielded a number of young players in the clash at Kenilworth Road who were unlucky not to find the net after hitting the bar twice.

The Royals were unable to come back after a first-half volley by George Moncur put Luton in front.

Paunovic said: “I’m proud because of our fantastic performance, especially in the second half from the whole group, and the youngsters who played for the first time — they showed an amazing performance and spirit.

“In this test they showed they are on the same page as the rest of the group. I'm a bit frustrated though. We played very good football and deserved to score. It would have helped build the confidence of the group so I’m disappointed with that. The most important thing is we saw we had very good potential in our academy and young players and you could see our identity and culture.”

Reading were due to face Brentford in the Championship tomorrow (Saturday) but the game was called off due to a covid-19 outbreak. They now face Coventry City on Tuesday at 6pm.