Royals ease to victory

Monday, 08 February 2021
READING manager Veljko Paunovic said his side were playing like a machine after they defeated Bournemouth 3-1 last Friday.
First-half goals from Josh Laurent, Tom McIntyre and Lucas Joao helped stretch their unbeaten run to six games and they are now fourth in the Championship table. Bournemouth’s late free-kick from Junior Stanislas was a consolation.
Paunovic said: “We were playing like a machine, everyone fighting for each other and every single ball. There was fantastic execution in attack and the energy to get us on the ball more.”
The Royals travel to Stoke City in the league tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off 3pm.
08 February 2021
