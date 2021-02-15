Royals boss says side is focused on play-offs

READING manager Veljko Paunovic has urged his side to remain focused after a goalless draw away to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Royals struggled to create any clear-cut chances but did go close through Ovie Ejaria after the break.

Stoke’s Steven Fletcher found the net after 30 minutes but was ruled out for offside while a late save from Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral enured a point for the visitors.

Paunovic said his team would try hard to still be in the play-off places at the end of the season. He said: “We need to keep our momentum going and give our best and remain disciplined.

“We are looking to go through this stretch of games remaining in the top six and we want to improve our position.”

Reading will host Millwall tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off at 3pm, before visiting Bristol City on Tuesday, kick-off at 7.45pm.