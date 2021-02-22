Joao nets 20th goal of season at Bristol

STRIKER Lucas Joao netted his 20th goal of the season as Reading comfortably dispatched Bristol City 2-0 on Tuesday night, which led to the sacking of their head coach Dean Holden.

Joao grabbed the first goal, controlling the ball before applying a smart finish, then centre-back Michael Morrison powered his way through to double the lead with a deflected strike.

Royals boss Veljko Paunovic heaped praise on his top goal-scorer. He said: “It is great for Lucas Joao to achieve the important 20-goal landmark with so many games to go and I am sure there are many more to come.

“He has so much going for him in terms of ability and confidence. But it is the team who make him special and every player contributed to a tremendous performance.”

Reading ended their two-game losing run, the last of these a 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall on Saturday. They remain fifth in the Championship.

The Royals are back in action tomorrow (Saturday) when they host Middlesborough at the Madejski Stadium, kick off at 3pm.