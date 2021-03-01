Paunovic rues side’s missed opportunities

READING manager Veljko Paunovic says his side need to be more clinical after they lost 1-0 to the Championship’s bottom club Wycombe on Tuesday night.

He says they need to learn from their mistakes quickly if they are going to get out of their slump, which has seen them win once in their last five matches.

Paunovic said: “We can’t let this kind of result happen but we also can’t let ourselves fall down in disappointment for too long. We have to try to bounce back immediately, look closely at the mistakes we made.

“Had we taken one of those opportunities we created in the first half, it would’ve been a different game. We have to be more clinical.” Wycombe went ahead early in the second half as Fred Onyedinma forced home a goalmouth scramble at the back post.

They were reduced to 10 men when centre-back Ryan Tafazolli was sent off for a foul on Andy Rinomhota and conceded a penalty.

Reading’s top-scorer Lucas Joao failed to convert as his spot-kick hit the crossbar and bounced clear.

The Royals also lost to Middlesbrough 2-0 on

Saturday.

Their next match is away to Rotherham tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm.