Puscas seals victory on return to side

READING bounced back from a two-game losing run with two victories in four days.

On Tuesday night George Puscas marked his return to the starting line-up with the only goal in their win against Blackburn Rovers.

The striker was the only change for the Royals from their 1-0 win at Rotherham on Saturday and his impact was almost immediate. From his side’s first attack he had a powerful near-post header from Andy Yiadom’s cross palmed over by Thomas Kaminski.

He then went close with an effort from the halfway line which nearly caught Kaminski off guard but the ball landed on the roof of the net. But he was not to be denied when Ovie Ejaria stole the ball from a hesitant Harvey Elliott inside his own half and fed top-scorer Joao, who squared for Puscas to slot home from 12 yards.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic praised his side. He said: “I am very happy because we showed maturity and a mentality of a team that understands the point of the season we are in.”

The Royals host Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow (Saturday) in the Championship, kick-off 3pm.