Royals drop place after only one win in four

YAKOU MEITE scored his third goal in as many games to help Reading earn a point at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead just before half-time when Lyndon Dykes converted from close range.

Skipper Liam Moore put in a rebounded shot from Meite after the break, which was disallowed for offside, but it wasn’t long before the Reading forward scored as he squeezed the ball through the legs of keeper Seny Dieng.

Meite scored a consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City on Wednesday last week on what was Lee Bowyer’s first match in charge of the Blues. Royals manager Veljko Paunovic praised the way his team responded after going behind.

Reading, who have dropped a place to sixth in the Championship table after managing only one win in their last four games, face fellow play-off hopefuls Barnsley at Oakwell next Friday at 5.30pm. Three days later, they will be at home to Derby County, kick-off at 3pm.