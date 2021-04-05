Monday, 05 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swift return from injury for Barnsley clash

JOHN SWIFT could be in line for a recall by manager Veljko Paunovic when Reading face Barnsley today (Friday), kick-off 5.30pm.

The 25-year-old midfielder has not turned out for the Royals since February when he played an hour of the goalless draw at Stoke City in the Championship.

Swift then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury which had ruled him out for the majority of the first half of the season.

After the match with Stoke, Paunovic said Swift would be ruled out for at least the next six weeks and might not return before the end of the season. But when asked about the club’s injury problems, Paunovic was upbeat when speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire.

“Now I think that is all behind us,” he said. “We are projecting the return of Morro (Michael Morrison), of Swift and of [Andy] Yiadom for the week of Barnsley.”

Barnsley is the first of eight remaining games for the Royals. They host Derby County on Easter Monday before travelling to Watford four days later.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33