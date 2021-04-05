Swift return from injury for Barnsley clash

JOHN SWIFT could be in line for a recall by manager Veljko Paunovic when Reading face Barnsley today (Friday), kick-off 5.30pm.

The 25-year-old midfielder has not turned out for the Royals since February when he played an hour of the goalless draw at Stoke City in the Championship.

Swift then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury which had ruled him out for the majority of the first half of the season.

After the match with Stoke, Paunovic said Swift would be ruled out for at least the next six weeks and might not return before the end of the season. But when asked about the club’s injury problems, Paunovic was upbeat when speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire.

“Now I think that is all behind us,” he said. “We are projecting the return of Morro (Michael Morrison), of Swift and of [Andy] Yiadom for the week of Barnsley.”

Barnsley is the first of eight remaining games for the Royals. They host Derby County on Easter Monday before travelling to Watford four days later.