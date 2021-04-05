Football’s return date

GRASSROOTS football has been given the green light after the national coronavirus restrictions were eased on Monday.

This means players and clubs can re-start training sessions and play competitive fixtures again.

All play had been suspended since December after the government introduced a tier system to try and halt the spread of covid-19.

The UHL Sport Hellenic League will recommence from next Saturday (April 10) but the Thames Valley Premier League is underway from tomorrow (Saturday) with one match going ahead in the Premier Division and Division 4.

The vast majority of Thames Valley league fixtures will take place from April 10, the same date that the North Berks League.

Henley currently sit at the top of Division 2 in the Thames Valley League while Henley Town Development, the club’s reserves side, are currently second in Division 4 with eight points after four games.

The season will end on June 30.