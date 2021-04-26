Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hotspurs unbeaten run comes to end with home defeat

Hotspurs unbeaten run comes to end with home defeat

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U16s’ four match East Berks League unbeaten run came to an end last Saturday as the hosts went down to a 2-0 home defeat against FINCHAMPSTEAD ROVERS U16s.

Playing at Henley YMCA in bright sunshine, the teams were evenly matched in the first half with few clear cut chances. Rovers took the lead just before half-time.

The Hotspurs had most of the possession in the second half but couldn’t break through the solid Rovers defence.

The visitors doubled their lead on 62 minutes against the run of play with a speculative shot from 30 yards that beat keeper Huseyin Tarhan.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33