Goring in seventh heaven following Monks hat-trick

WARGRAVE maintained their 100 per cent record in Division 1 last Saturday with a 4-0 home win against ROTHERFIELD UNITED.

Sam Wild netted twice whilst Callum Alliston and Dan Patterson were amongst the scorers as the hosts defeated United who were forced to play most the of the match with 10 men after having Ken Clark sent off late in the first half.

In Division 2 HENLEY TOWN ran out 5-2 winners at home against BERKS COUNTY RESERVES, a result that keeps them three points clear at the top of the table.

Henley took the lead in the first minute when Jonathon Freitas beat a couple of defenders down the wing and squared the ball back to Sema Kakembo who tapped home from close range.

Minutes later the scores were level when a scramble in the box led to a Berks County equaliser.

The hosts hit back when Jack Woodley intercepted a loose pass to put Town 2-1 up after just seven minutes.

Henley took control of the first half and made it 3-1 when Mike Classen crossed the ball to Harry Geyton who tapped in from close range. Just before half time the visitors pulled a goal back to make it 3-2.

The second half was largely dominated by Henley who made it 4-2 when a Michael Gee header set up Charlie Douglas for a simple tap in.

Gee got on the score sheet himself soon after when he made a back post run and headed home Arran Finch’s corner.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED completed a convincing double over PHOENIX OLD BOYS, running out 7-2 winners. Whilst never playing at their best Goring dominated the game taking the lead on 15 minutes when Josh Monk beat his man for pace before chipping over the stranded keeper from 25 yards.

On 30 minutes Harry Voice doubled the lead when he out muscled a defender before beating the onrushing keeper.

Phoenix found a way back into the game when following a break on the right the ball was laid back for an emphatic finish. Monk soon restored the two goal advantage when he turned home a simple chance following good work from Voice.

A 3-1 half time lead soon became 4-1 when Monk completed his hat-trick by outpacing the defence before pushing the ball round the keeper and finishing from close range.

Voice made it 5-1 turning home a close range effort following good work from Joshua Stevens before Matt Ploszynski tapped home a low cross at the far post.

Sloppy defending allowed Phoenix to score a second goal with an unmarked header before skipper Matt Hayden converted a late penalty to complete the scoring.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN maintained their 100 per cent record with wins at MAIDENHEAD TOWN A and PHOENIX OLD BOYS RESERVES.

On Saturday the villagers ran out 2-1 winners at Maidenhead Town A in a match played out on the hosts 3G pitch.

Maidenhead almost took the lead when they intercepted a pass from Nathan Horder but the ball hit the crossbar and came out. Richard Ballis went close for the visitors but his shot went wide of the post.

In the second half Hambleden brought on Johnny Openshaw up front. The visitors took the lead on the hour mark when Gabriel Pinto’s shot beat the home keeper.

Hambleden doubled their lead when Horder broke free to score against his former club. Soon after the hosts pulled a goal back to make it 2-1.

On Monday Hambleden ran out 4-1 winners at Phoenix Old Boys Reserves. Following an even start to the match tempers became fraught after a high challenge on the visitors Rowan Stacey saw him taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

Midway through the first half Hambleden took the lead when a long goal kick found Horder who beat the home keeper from 35 yards out.

Just before half time the visitors had the ball in the back of the net once more only for the goal to be ruled out for handball.

In the second half the home side pulled a goal back before Hambleden skipper Mathew Byrne won the ball in his own half and found Louis Drake who set up Gabriell Pinto to restore the visitor’s lead.

Hambleden increased their lead when Drake won the ball and set up Pinto to fire home.

Liam Painter then set up Horder down the left who outpaced the home defence before crossing for Pinto to complete his hat-trick.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT drew 3-3 at READING CITY DEVELOPMENT. Guy Brown, Nico Cheesman and Fred Kirby were the scorers for the visitors.