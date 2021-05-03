Douglas’s lob with his first touch launches comeback

ROTHERFIELD UNITED lost

2-1 at home to MORTIMER RESERVES in a match that saw both sides have a player sent off.

Liam Bowbrick opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the Division 1 clash at the Bishopswood Sports Ground on Saturday.

But the visitors responded with two goals to win the contest.

Nick Slatcher was sent off for Rotherfield while Chris Leach was dismissed for Mortimer, both straight red cards.

The match between hosts

WARGRAVE and WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES was awarded as a home walkover.

GORING UNITED let a two-goal lead slip as HENLEY TOWN fought back to go eight points clear at the top of Division 2.

The visitors started the game well and were denied a goal when the Goring goalkeeper Tom Canning pulled off a double save, denying Dan York and Alberto Gingell on the 10-minute mark.

The next 20 minutes were very even before Goring opened the scoring. Josh Stevens took a corner for the hosts but the ball was cleared back to him. He again delivered it into the box and Josh Monk got in front of his marker to head home.

Goring went into the break in front with Mikey Holloway influencing the play in midfield with his tight control and accurate passing.

After the restart Stevens and Monk combined again with the latter heading home direct from the corner kick.

Henley were kept under pressure but managed to not fall further behind due to the efforts of defenders Michael Gee and Alex Walmsey.

They were soon rewarded for their resilience when Charlie Douglas lobbed the goalkeeper with his first touch of the game after coming off the bench.

Now back in the game, Henley soon found an equaliser when a Gee free kick was headed down by Gingell into the path of Sema Kakembo who smashed a left-footed volley into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Goring nearly regained the lead when great work by Ed Ardill gave Harry Voice the chance to bundle the ball home from close range but failed to make a clean contact and the defence scrambled the ball clear.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Henley were now on the front foot due to Mike Klassen and Jake Jones in midfield, who were winning the ball at every opportunity and trying to set up a winning goal.

With one minute left to play, Henley were awarded a free kick that was whipped in by Jones and headed on to the post by Walmsley.

As the ball rebounded off the post, Douglas was well positioned to tap the ball for home for the winner.

HENLEY were due to host WINDLESHAM & CHOBHAM on Monday but were awarded a home walkover.

In Division 3, HAMBLEDEN defeated WESTWOOD WANDERERS DEVELOPMENT 3-0 on Saturday.

The hosts began very lethargic and were indebted to their goalkeeper Manuel Pinto, the side’s youngest player, who made three or four saves early on.

Hambleden also missed a couple of chances to take the lead but Manuel’s brother Gabriel missed a good chance before Nathan Horder hit the ball over the bar when it was easier to score. Slowly, the hosts pieced their game together and hit a 20-minute purple patch towards the end of the first half.

Liam Painter won the ball in midfield and set Gabriel Pinto free through the defence. The defenders struggled to catch up with him and he was brought down for a penalty.

Painter scored from the spot, although the goalkeeper was unlucky as he got his fingertips on the ball.

Soon it was 2-0 when Horder dribbled the ball down the right-hand side and crossed into the box for Johnny Openshaw to head home.

Hambleden got their third just before half time when Horder won the ball in his half, outpaced the Westwood defence and scored a fine individual goal.

In the second half, Hambleden were unable to increase their lead as Westwood raised their game and defended well but couldn’t create any chances of their own.

In Division 4, Fred Kirby scored twice for HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT but they lost out 3-2 to BURGHFIELD RESERVES.