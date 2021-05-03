No superfan

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
JOHN HOWELL has welcomed the collapse of the European Super League.
The Henley MP said: “I remain committed to our fan-led review of football and will do everything I can to protect the integrity of the game.”
Six Premier League clubs that had signed up for the proposed league pulled out after protests from supporters, polticians and the media, sparking the collapse.
03 May 2021
